New Article: Vancouver Police Investigate Disturbing Social Media Post Linking to Violent Incident

Vancouver authorities have launched a police investigation following a disturbing social media post that surfaced on Sunday. The post describes an exceptionally violent sexual assault purported to have occurred in East Vancouver. While the assault was not initially reported to the Vancouver Police, they took immediate action upon becoming aware of the circulating social media posts.

Sgt. Steve Addison, in an email to CTV News, confirmed that investigators have now located an individual who they believe corresponds to the person mentioned in the social media posts. However, the police have not confirmed the accuracy of the specific details mentioned in the post itself.

The social media post alleges that a woman was abducted, raped, and subjected to severe beating to the point of being unrecognizable after leaving the Princeton Pub in East Vancouver on Saturday night. The post claims the assailant subsequently “dumped” the victim in Queen Elizabeth Park.

It is essential to note that while the police have begun their investigation, they emphasize that many victims of sexual assault may choose not to report the incident right away or at all. Sgt. Addison acknowledges this as a personal decision and recognizes that some individuals may opt not to contact the police or participate in a formal investigation.

Rest assured, the Vancouver Police are committed to conducting a comprehensive and meticulous examination of the matter. They aim to gather all relevant information and evidence to ensure justice is served.

