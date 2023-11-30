Vice President Kamala Harris Stays Mum on Controversial Topics, Focuses on Broader Issues

During an interview at The New York Times’ annual DealBook summit, Vice President Kamala Harris declined to comment on two contentious issues: TikTok regulation and Elon Musk’s recent promotion of an antisemitic conspiracy theory. This decision is in stark contrast to the strong positions the White House has taken on both matters.

Harris remained tight-lipped when CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked for her view on TikTok regulation. Similarly, when questioned about Elon Musk’s controversial statements and his visit to Israel, the vice president stated, “I have nothing to say about that. But I will say this: I’m not here to talk about people. I’m here to talk about issues.”

While Harris refrained from addressing these specific issues, it is important to note that the Biden administration has been actively involved in discussions on both topics. The White House has expressed support for a bill that would grant President Joe Biden the authority to ban TikTok due to national security concerns. Additionally, the administration condemned Elon Musk’s promotion of antisemitism when he endorsed a conspiratorial post on social media.

Amidst the controversy, Musk himself has since apologized for his remarks, acknowledging that it was perhaps the “dumbest” post he had made on the platform. He emphasized that he is not antisemitic. Despite the controversy, the U.S. government recognizes the importance of Musk’s companies, Tesla and SpaceX, in relation to national security. Contracts with Musk’s companies have been commissioned the Pentagon for the utilization of his technologies, even in conflicts such as the ongoing war in Ukraine.

While Harris chose not to comment on these specific issues, it is essential to remember that they are just a small part of the larger landscape of challenges faced the Biden administration. The vice president’s emphasis on discussing broader issues reflects the administration’s focus on tackling critical matters and shaping policies that have a lasting impact.

