Vice President Kamala Harris’s Husband Sparks Controversy with Hanukkah Story

On social media platform X, Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, shared an image of himself and Harris lighting a menorah to celebrate Hanukkah. However, his accompanying post about the origins of the holiday sparked criticism and confusion before it was eventually deleted.

Emhoff wrote, “The story of Hanukkah and the story of the Jewish people has always been one of hope and resilience. In the Hanukkah story, the Jewish people were forced into hiding… But they survived and the oil kept burning.”

However, this version of the Hanukkah story is factually incorrect. Hanukkah is not about Jews hiding with only a little bit of oil. The holiday actually commemorates the re-dedication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the second century and celebrates the Maccabees’ victory over their Greek-Syrian oppressors.

Emhoff also mentioned that he thinks about this story during “dark times.” Meanwhile, social media users, including Noah Rothman and Jason Bedrick, criticized Emhoff’s post for its inaccuracies and lack of research.

Hanukkah, which began on December 7th, is an eight-day celebration that will conclude on Friday.

