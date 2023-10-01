The Unusual Ending to Joey Votto’s Possible Farewell Game with the Reds

Joey Votto’s future with the Cincinnati Reds remains uncertain as his contract is set to expire. However, if Sunday’s game was indeed his last with the team, it certainly ended in a unique and abrupt manner. Votto was ejected after only one at-bat in the bottom of the first inning for arguing balls and strikes, making it his 15th career ejection.

In his first plate appearance against Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas, Votto struck out on a foul tip. He returned to the dugout, but at some point during the bottom of the first inning, Votto reviewed the video of his at-bat. He discovered that a pitch that appeared to be inside was called a strike, despite a similar pitch earlier in the at-bat being called a ball. This discrepancy led to his frustration and subsequent argument with home plate umpire Shane Livensparger, resulting in his ejection.

Following his ejection, Votto approached manager David Bell to continue the discussion. He then offered a friendly gesture to a pair of umpires before making his way off the field. Tyler Stephenson replaced Votto at first base for the remainder of the game.

Later on, Votto took to social media to justify his actions and apologize. At 40 years old, Votto has completed a 10-year, $225 million contract extension he signed in 2012. The Reds’ front office has not revealed whether they will exercise the 2024 club option worth $20 million with a $7 million buyout. A decision regarding Votto’s future with the team is expected shortly after the conclusion of the World Series.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Votto refrained from discussing his future and remained focused on performing well in the present. In a previous home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 24, Votto received a standing ovation from the fans during his first plate appearance. This gesture potentially indicated the fans’ appreciation for his time with the Reds.

It is worth noting that Votto has always preferred to avoid the spotlight throughout his career. Unlike some iconic players who have received farewell tours, such as Miguel Cabrera with the Detroit Tigers, Votto’s style has been to remain out of the limelight. Therefore, his ejection in what could have been his final game as a member of the Reds could be seen as a characteristic move to deflect attention.

