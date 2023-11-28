Whitecaps FC Announces 2023 Goal of the Year Nominees

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC made history in 2023 scoring a remarkable 78 goals in all competitions. Now, the anticipation builds as the club gets ready to crown the Goal of the Year. In an exciting twist, the ‘Caps will be engaging fans through social media to choose the ultimate winner.

Over the next few days, the Vancouver Whitecaps FC will unveil the nominees for the prestigious Goal of the Year award on their various social media platforms. A total of eight remarkable goals have been shortlisted, and from these, the top four will be selected. These top four goals will then be pitted against each other in head-to-head match-ups for the first round of voting.

Fans will have the thrilling opportunity to vote for their favorite goal amongst the top four contenders. The voting process will take place in two rounds. In the first round, fans can submit their votes through Twitter or Instagram participating in polls. The voting will close at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, December 3.

Pedro Vite’s awe-inspiring volley against Tigres UANL in Leagues Cup action will face off against Ryan Raposo’s impressive low drive to the near-post in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal against Real C.D. España. This exhilarating match-up promises to be a nail-biter for supporters.

Excitement is in the air as fans eagerly wait to see who will be crowned as the Goal of the Year winner for 2023. The Vancouver Whitecaps FC invites everyone to participate in this momentous event casting their vote and showing support for their favorite Whitecaps goal of the season. Stay tuned to the club’s social media channels for updates on the voting schedule and other thrilling developments.

