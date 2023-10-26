New Study Shows Effective Communication Strategies of Female Executives on Linkedin

A recent study conducted the Cologne-based agency Palmerhargreaves, in collaboration with their data-driven communications specialist subsidiary, Exofarer, has revealed that most women in executive positions have effective content strategies, maintain extensive networks, and utilize Linkedin more intensively and efficiently compared to many male CEOs.

The study analyzed the communication behavior of 90 female board members from companies listed in the Dax, M-Dax, and Tec-Dax indices during the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023. It evaluated a total of 1,843 posts, 30,984 self-interactions, and 699,966 audience reactions during this period. Based on these metrics, the study determined the top 20 performing profiles considering five equally weighted factors: the number of followers, the number of posts, engagement rate, audience activity, and owner interactions.

Interestingly, the study found that the top two positions in the ranking were occupied two female executives who consistently scored high in all categories, although they were not always at the top. Ariane Reinhart, the Chief Human Resources Officer at Continental, claimed the first position, followed Sarena Lin, the former Chief Human Resources Officer for “Transformation and Talent” at Bayer.

One notable improvement in the rankings was made Britta Seeger, the Sales Chief at Mercedes-Benz, who secured the third spot. Seeger primarily focuses on product-related content, blurring the lines between executive communication and advertising. She also more than doubled her number of followers compared to the previous year.

In terms of content, the study revealed that the posts female board members reflected current trends and the specific areas of responsibility. Many of them are responsible for culture or human resource matters, and their contributions often revolve around the ongoing transformation of the business world and its impact on people. Sustainability, technology, digitalization, diversity, and corporate culture were among the most popular topics discussed.

