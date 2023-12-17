Decadent Doughnuts Coming to the Windy City

Indulge in a sweet treat like no other as Voodoo Doughnut prepares to make its mark in Chicago. The highly anticipated grand opening of its first-ever store in the city is set to take place on December 16 at 8 a.m. Located in Fulton Market at 945 W. Randolph St., this will be Voodoo Doughnut’s 22nd store in the United States.

To kick off the celebration, the first 50 customers in line will receive a special surprise. But the excitement doesn’t end there – a portion of the grand opening sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish Illinois, supporting their incredible mission.

Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut’s CEO, expressed his delight about the arrival of the doughnut destination in Chicago. “We are thrilled to open our first store in Chicago just in time for all to enjoy some of that Voodoo Magic during the holiday season,” he said.

For those who have yet to experience the Voodoo Doughnut phenomenon, get ready to be amazed. With over 50 gourmet doughnut flavors on offer, including 25 vegan options, there is truly something for everyone. These delectable treats come in their signature pink boxes, making them easily recognizable. Some of their top-selling flavors include the Bacon Maple Bar – a raised doughnut bar topped with maple frosting and bacon; the Memphis Mafia – a fried doughnut with banana chunks, cinnamon, glaze, chocolate chips, peanuts, and chocolate and peanut butter drizzle; and The Cannolo – a rolled doughnut filled with sweet Bavarian Cream or diced apples and dusted with sugar or cinnamon.

Schultz acknowledged that the opening in Chicago has been a long time coming, noting the city’s vastness and diversity of neighborhoods as key factors for selecting the right location. And although Voodoo Doughnut has been expanding rapidly, including five new stores this year, their sights are set solely on Chicago for now.

Prepare to enter a doughnut wonderland as Voodoo Doughnut brings its unique charm to the Windy City. With hand-picked chandeliers, black velvet paintings, and an authentic Chicago vibe, this store will be a true neighborhood gem. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Voodoo Doughnut right here in Chicago.