Property Insurance Hikes Threaten Daytona Beach Shores Condo Market

A year after hurricanes Nicole and Ian wreaked havoc on the Volusia County coast, the rebuilding process is still ongoing. However, condo owners in Daytona Beach Shores are now facing another major setback – skyrocketing property insurance rates. This alarming trend has raised concerns about the potential collapse of the condo market in the area.

Jeff Sussman, treasurer of the Grand Coquina condo complex, expressed his worries about the future. Despite investing in a new seawall and drainage system, only a small fraction of the repair costs have been covered insurance. Sussman revealed that the property insurance rates for their complex have increased a staggering 209%, soaring from $207,000 to $680,000 annually.

The burden of these increased costs is being passed on to the condo owners, who are already struggling to afford their personal insurance policies. Sussman mentioned that 14 out of 109 units in their complex have already been put up for sale, a clear indication of the financial strain being faced residents. The misconception that all beach residents are wealthy has further exacerbated the concerns, as many of them are elderly individuals on fixed incomes.

This issue is not isolated to the Grand Coquina complex alone. The neighboring Marbella Condo Association has also seen a significant spike in insurance rates, with an increase of over 500%. Despite never having made an insurance claim, the association’s monthly bill has reached $25,000, which is divided amongst the 24 condo owners.

The reasons behind these insurance hikes include increased lawsuits and storm damage, which have caused many insurance companies to withdraw from the Florida market. Condo associations are now exploring alternative options and reaching out to legislators for assistance.

The future of the Daytona Beach Shores condo market remains uncertain as the rising insurance costs put pressure on owners. Immediate action is needed to find a solution that balances the need for affordable insurance with the protection of coastal properties. Without intervention, the dream of owning a beachfront home may soon become unattainable for many.