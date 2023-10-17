Stand4Israel: Combating Misinformation During the Israeli-Hamas Conflict

A dedicated group of volunteers from Israel’s hi-tech community has launched Stand4Israel.net, an advocacy platform aimed at providing real-time and accurate information about the events surrounding the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The initiative seeks to counter the spread of fake news that has been circulating on the internet.

Stand4Israel serves as a digital repository of stories related to the conflict, featuring accounts of the fallen, families of abducted individuals, survivors, and interviews from various media outlets. At its core, the platform contains hundreds of video clips that offer an in-depth look into the attacks, victims, analyses, and public reactions. This content is easily shareable on social networks and can be downloaded for reference.

One of the main reasons behind the creation of Stand4Israel is the abundance of misinformation on social media. According to Israeli social media threat intelligence company Cyabra, 25% of the social media accounts discussing the conflict with Hamas are actually bots spreading false information. These bots promote narratives justifying Hamas’ actions, portray the group as civil and humane, and rationalize their actions based on past events.

To combat this propaganda, Stand4Israel is available in 11 languages, including English, Arabic, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, Swedish, and Dutch. The volunteers behind the platform, who are employees at technology company Kaltura, are committed to expanding not only in terms of languages but also in the variety of content they offer.

Liyad Ascher, one of the initiators of Stand4Israel, stated that the platform was created in response to the flood of fake news content following the attacks. By promoting the truth and providing up-to-date information, the platform aims to contribute to Israel’s ability to tell the true story, which will have a critical impact later in the war.

The fight against misinformation is crucial during sensitive events like the Israeli-Hamas conflict. The presence of a significant number of bots and the level of coordination behind their spread of false narratives is alarming. It highlights the importance of being vigilant and exercising critical thinking while consuming information on social media.

