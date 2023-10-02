VOL.AT now available on WhatsApp

VOL.AT, an Austrian news platform, has launched its own service channel on WhatsApp, becoming the first Vorarlberg medium to do so. The channel aims to provide its followers with a daily overview of news, breaking news updates, and intriguing stories. Users are encouraged to enable notifications to stay up to date.

WhatsApp users in Austria can access current news, surprising stories, and engaging content from VOL.AT selecting the “Aktuelles” button on the menu bar. Previously, this section only displayed status updates from contacts, but now it also features information channels from celebrities, sports clubs, and influencers. VOL.AT can be easily found on WhatsApp using the search function or clicking on the provided button or link.

Before using the VOL.AT service on WhatsApp, users are advised to update their WhatsApp application. The channel function is a new feature being rolled out in 150 countries and is already being used international brands such as the New York Times and BBC. If users are not seeing the new features, it is recommended to update WhatsApp through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Closing and reopening WhatsApp might also help.

WhatsApp prioritizes user privacy, and messages from subscribed channels are displayed separately from personal chats under the “Aktuelles” menu. The ability to react to messages is limited to emojis, as direct replies are not possible due to the broadcast principle. Furthermore, other users cannot see which channels a user is following.

If users want to contact VOL.AT directly on WhatsApp, they can save the number +4367688005620 in their phonebook. They can also send news stories, pictures, and videos to VOL.AT through WhatsApp.

