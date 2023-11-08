Enjoy Stunning Visuals with the Samsung QE55Q60C QLED TV

Are you in search of a high-quality TV with impressive features at an affordable price? Look no further than the Samsung QE55Q60C QLED TV. With its 55-inch QLED display, 4K resolution, and smart functionalities, this TV offers a sublime viewing experience. And the best part? It’s currently on sale, with a price drop of 310 euros.

Featuring a QLED panel, the Samsung QE55Q60C delivers stunning visuals with rich colors and enhanced contrast. While it may not reach the level of OLED panels, the 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) ensures sharp and detailed images, perfect for an immersive viewing experience.

Enhancing the visual quality even further, this TV supports various video standards, including HDR10, HDR10+, and HDR HLG. These High Dynamic Range technologies expand the display’s dynamic range, resulting in improved colors, contrasts, and details on the screen.

The Samsung QE55Q60C also offers a range of smart features to enhance your entertainment experience. Powered Tizen 7.0, its intuitive and user-friendly interface allows easy access to popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, it supports voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby for convenient control.

Connectivity options are abundant with Samsung DeX and Apple AirPlay 2, allowing you to mirror content from your devices onto the TV screen. Plus, integration with the SmartThings ecosystem enables seamless connectivity with other Samsung devices.

While the Samsung QE55Q60C is ideal for everyday use, it may not meet the requirements of avid gamers. The TV is equipped with HDMI ports for connecting consoles, but they are not HDMI 2.1, and the screen’s refresh rate is limited to 60 Hz. For optimal gaming conditions, owners of PS5 or Xbox Series X may prefer alternative options.

Experience the brilliance of the Samsung QE55Q60C QLED TV and elevate your viewing experience today. Take advantage of the current promotion and get it for just 589 euros at Rue du Commerce.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is QLED technology?

QLED (Quantum Dot LED) is a display technology that uses quantum dots to enhance color reproduction and brightness. It offers improved contrast and a wider color spectrum compared to traditional LED displays.

2. Can I connect my devices to the Samsung QE55Q60C?

Yes, the Samsung QE55Q60C supports various connectivity options, including HDMI and wireless mirroring through Samsung DeX and Apple AirPlay 2. You can easily connect your gaming consoles, media players, and other devices to enjoy content on the TV.

3. Does the TV come with a warranty?

For information about the warranty, it is best to refer to the retailer or Samsung’s official website for accurate details about the warranty coverage and duration.

*Please note that this article contains affiliated links. More information can be found [here](https://www.example.com/affiliated-links).*