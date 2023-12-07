New WhatsApp Feature Allows Self-Destructing Voice Messages

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has recently released a new feature that introduces self-destructing voice messages. Building on the success of their View Once functionality for photos and videos, this update provides an extra layer of privacy for users.

With the ability to send voice messages that disappear after being played once, users can now engage in private and sensitive conversations without leaving a permanent record. This feature opens up various possibilities, such as sharing credit card or personal details with a friend or planning surprises without the conversation lingering.

Similar to View Once photos and videos, these voice messages are clearly marked with a “one-time” icon, indicating their temporary nature. This visual indicator reduces confusion and ensures that both the sender and recipient are aware of the message’s ephemeral status.

Moreover, all personal messages on WhatsApp, including these self-destructing voice messages, benefit from end-to-end encryption, ensuring the privacy and security of users’ conversations.

WhatsApp’s continuous efforts to innovate and enhance privacy have led to the development of features like this one. By providing users with greater control over their communications and data, the platform aims to deliver a secure and user-friendly experience.

The rollout of the View Once voice message feature will take place globally over the next few days. If you haven’t received it yet, make sure to update your WhatsApp to the latest version and keep an eye out for this exciting addition to the messaging app.