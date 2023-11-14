WhatsApp Introduces Voice Chat Feature for Larger Groups

WhatsApp is set to revolutionize the chatting experience of its users with a new feature aimed at enhancing privacy. This latest update will be available for both Android and iOS users. Let’s delve into the details of this feature.

The new feature in WhatsApp is a voice chat feature designed for larger groups. It allows arranging groups with up to 32 participants within a single chat. Instead of everyone getting a ringing notification during a group call, only a select few will receive a push notification, ensuring that others are not disturbed.

How Does the New Feature Work?

WhatsApp’s voice chat feature works differently from traditional group calls. Once a user joins the call, they will have access to call controls at the top of the screen. Users will be able to send text messages and even share photos during the call. Personal chatting will also be enabled during this time. Additionally, the voice chat will be in an end-to-end encrypted format, ensuring the safety and privacy of the users.

iOS and Android Support

The upcoming feature in WhatsApp will be available for both iOS and Android users. It will only work within groups that have 33 to 128 participants. It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp has billions of users worldwide, including teenagers and elderly individuals. This app serves as a platform for staying connected with friends, colleagues, and relatives.

FAQ

Q: How does the voice chat feature in WhatsApp work?

A: The voice chat feature allows users to arrange larger groups and provides call controls and the ability to send text messages and photos during the call.

Q: What platforms will support this new feature?

A: The voice chat feature will be available for both iOS and Android users.

Q: How many participants can be included in a group using this feature?

A: The feature will work in groups with 33 to 128 participants.