Vogue Editor Removes Title from Instagram After Controversial Rant

Vogue contributing editor-at-large Gabriella Karefa-Johnson has faced backlash and removed her job title from her Instagram account following a controversial rant. In the rant, she compared Israel to an “apartheid state,” accused them of committing “genocide,” and likened the Israeli Defense Forces to a “terrorist organization.”

Karefa-Johnson, who became the first black woman to style a Vogue cover in 2021, received criticism from some fashion insiders for her beliefs. However, Vogue and its parent company, Condé Nast, distanced themselves from her views, stating that her social media posts and opinions are her own and do not represent the company.

A source close to the situation clarified that Karefa-Johnson is not a full-time employee at Vogue and was not instructed anyone at Condé Nast to remove her editor title from her Instagram profile. Until recently, her profile stated that she was the global contributing editor-at-large for Vogue, but it now says “Many things.”

Karefa-Johnson’s rant came in response to Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza following a Hamas terrorist attack. She criticized people who claimed to stand with Israel while strikes on Gaza continued. She accused Israel of committing war crimes and described the situation as a “mass Palestinian extinction plan.”

The controversy escalated when Karefa-Johnson engaged in bitter exchanges with fellow stylists Celia Azoulay and Braydon Nelson. Azoulay criticized her for not showing compassion for Israeli civilians, and Nelson accused her of supporting pain inflicted on innocent Jewish people. These exchanges further fueled the heated debate.

It is important to note that Karefa-Johnson’s views do not reflect the stance of Vogue or its parent company. The controversy surrounding her statements highlights the sensitivity of discussing political issues in the fashion industry, and the power and influence that social media platforms hold in shaping public perception.

Sources:

– [Source Article without URL]