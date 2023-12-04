VMLY&R Appointed to Drive TikTok Shop’s Multimarket Campaigns

VMLY&R, a leading global marketing agency, has been chosen to spearhead TikTok Shop’s major multimarket push during the year’s biggest online shopping events. The agency secured the mandate in August 2023 after winning a competitive pitch to deliver campaigns for Southeast Asia’s key markets, including Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The primary objective for VMLY&R is to bring TikTok Shop’s unique ‘shoppertainment’ concept to life. In an overcrowded digital landscape filled with high-volume promotions, the agency aims to provide consumers with a refreshing and enjoyable shopping experience. By seamlessly integrating shopping and entertainment, TikTok Shop sets itself apart as the go-to destination for Gen Z consumers.

Under the partnership, VMLY&R teams across Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong launched the 11.11 campaign, which centers around the theme of ‘double.’ Doubling down on shopping and entertainment, the campaign features captivating videos, visuals, and offline and digital activations across the Southeast Asian markets.

The primary goal of the campaign is to position TikTok Shop as a platform that offers not only great value for money but also a fun, informative, and personalized shopping experience. VMLY&R aims to drive consumers to the TikTok Shopping Centre and campaign page, encouraging in-app purchases and ultimately boosting sales.

Nicky Lee, Client Services Director at VMLY&R, emphasized the agency’s commitment to creating connected brands that strike the perfect balance between brand experience (BX), customer experience (CX), and commerce. By harnessing TikTok’s entertaining nature, VMLY&R effectively highlights how TikTok Shop integrates entertainment, community, and commerce to deliver joyous customer shopping experiences that transcend traditional e-commerce platforms.

The 11.11 campaign, titled ‘The Joy Lift,’ is a testament to this approach. The campaign video depicts a person entering an elevator just before midnight on November 10, immersing themselves in TikTok Shop’s offerings. As the clock strikes 11.11, the individual is surrounded a plethora of entertaining content, leading them to discover a discounted product of interest. This video showcases how TikTok Shop’s engaging and personalized platform ensures that products users are interested in find them.

During the 11.11 campaign, VMLY&R’s efforts resulted in over 80 pieces of content created for TikTok Shop across three offices and an impressive 1.5 billion exposures for the brand. These efforts contributed to a remarkable average order uplift of 120% and a substantial sales growth of 145% GMV increment throughout Southeast Asia.

Treidy Rahmatsyah, Regional Brand Marketing Lead at TikTok Shop, expressed their excitement about partnering with VMLY&R, citing the agency’s deep understanding of consumer behavior and its ability to position TikTok Shop as an enjoyable and inspiring shopping platform. With TikTok Shop’s commitment to providing “shoppertainment” content, the platform offers a solution to e-tail boredom, capturing the attention of young people as they browse and shop.

