Helping People in SEO: A Look into Chris Long’s Social Media Strategy and SEO Career Change

In the first part of this series, we got acquainted with Chris Long, an esteemed SEO professional, and his co-worker, Bill Slawski. Now, let’s delve into how Chris Long actively engages in helping people in the SEO community through social media platforms, as well as his own career transition within the SEO space.

When it comes to LinkedIn, Chris Long stands out as one of the most popular SEO experts on the platform. Despite some concerns about LinkedIn’s “hustle-bro” attitude, Chris emphasizes the presence of quality content on the platform. His strategy involves creating mini blog posts, which seem to resonate well with the LinkedIn audience.

We also discussed the different SEO communities found on various social media channels. Each platform has its own set of advantages and disadvantages, but the key is to follow the right people on the right networks to ensure access to the most valuable content.

Shifting gears, we explored the topic of career change within the SEO industry using Facebook. Chris Long shared an interesting tactic from the past, where he was able to target Facebook ads towards specific individuals. Although this capability no longer exists, it generated significant interest and a multitude of calls during a previous job search campaign.

Furthermore, we touched upon the impact of COVID-19 on job markets and how they have evolved. These changes have presented new challenges and opportunities for SEO professionals.

Stay tuned for the next part of this series, as we continue to learn from experts like Chris Long. To find out more about Chris and his insights, you can connect with him on LinkedIn or follow him on Twitter @gofishchris.

Sources:

– Chris Long’s LinkedIn profile and Twitter handle