Vizio Adds Over 70 New Titles to WatchFree+ Streaming Platform

Vizio has recently announced the addition of more than 70 new titles to its ad-supported streaming platform, WatchFree+. This expansion includes a variety of documentaries and catalog movies, as well as fall premieres content.

Among the new documentaries available on WatchFree+ are “Ben & Jen: Never Say Never,” “Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Country Lovin,” and “Weird Al: Never Off Beat.” These documentaries offer viewers a glimpse into the lives and careers of some of the entertainment industry’s most beloved figures.

In addition to the documentaries, Vizio has also added new catalog movies to its platform. These include “Ben Is Back” featuring Julia Roberts, and “St. Vincent” starring Bill Murray and Melissa McCarthy. These movies provide viewers with a range of genres to choose from, ensuring there is something for everyone.

The fall premieres content on WatchFree+ is particularly exciting, as it includes Vizio’s curated channels. This allows viewers to binge-watch their favorite genre favorites, such as true crime movies on the Investigation channel, food and travel shows on the Fork & Flight channel, and exclusive supernatural premieres on the Sci-Fi+ channel.

With this latest update, Vizio continues to provide its users with a wide selection of free, ad-supported streaming content. Whether viewers are in the mood for documentaries, catalog movies, or fall premieres, WatchFree+ offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Definitions:

– Ad-supported: Refers to a streaming platform or service that is free for users to access, but displays advertisements during content playback.

– Catalog movies: Movies that have been previously released and are part of a larger collection or catalog.

– Fall premieres: Refers to the release of new movies, series, or other content during the fall season.

Sources:

– The original article Erik Gruenwedel can be found at [source]

– No additional sources were used.