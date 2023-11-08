Introducing the New vivo Y27s: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Exciting Features

vivo has upped its game once again with the launch of their latest device, the vivo Y27s. This new addition to the Y-series smartphones brings a range of impressive features that are set to provide users with a high overall value. While sharing a similar appearance to the Y27 5G, the vivo Y27s sets itself apart with several key differences.

One of the main highlights of the vivo Y27s is its stunning 6.64-inch IPS screen. With an FHD+ resolution, users can expect crisp and detailed visuals that bring their content to life. What sets this screen apart from its predecessor is its support for a 90Hz refresh rate, offering a smoother and more immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the Y27s features a sleek punch hole cutout for its 8MP selfie shooter, which is a departure from the waterdrop notch found on previous models. To ensure convenient and secure access, the device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in its power button.

Powering the vivo Y27s is the popular Snapdragon 680 chipset, a mid-range SoC known for its reliable performance. Paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage, this device offers seamless multitasking capabilities and ample space for all your files and apps. If additional storage is required, there is a dedicated microSD card slot for easy expansion.

In the camera department, the Y27s is equipped with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor, delivering stunning photos with impressive depth of field effects. Notably, this new addition to the Y-series smartphones comes with an IP54 rating, making it more resilient to challenging conditions and water splashes.

Running on Funtouch OS, based on the latest Android 13, the vivo Y27s offers a seamless and user-friendly interface. To keep you powered throughout the day, the device boasts a robust 5000mAh battery that supports 44-watt charging. The vivo Y27s is available in two stylish color options, Garden Green and Burgundy Black.

For those in search of an affordable mid-range smartphone, the vivo Y27s is an excellent choice. With a starting price of around $153 for the 128GB version and approximately $179 for the 256GB version, this device offers exceptional value for its range of features and capabilities.

