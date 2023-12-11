Vivek Ramaswamy’s Awkward Bathroom Break During Live Session

In a recent live X (formerly Twitter) Spaces session, United States Presidential elections candidate Vivek Ramaswamy found himself in an embarrassing situation when nature called. The session, which had an impressive 2.3 million listeners, included notable figures such as Tesla founder Elon Musk.

During the discussion, Ramaswamy abruptly interrupted the conversation, saying, “Gentleman, I have to go.” As the session continued, the unmistakable sound of running water could be heard in the background. It turned out that Ramaswamy had forgotten to mute his mic, leading to an unintentional broadcasting of his bathroom break.

Infowars founder Alex Jones, who was also present in the session, immediately pointed out the sounds, attributing them to someone’s phone. Mario Nawful jumped in to inform Ramaswamy that the noise was coming from his own phone. Despite the awkward interruption, Ramaswamy quickly rejoined the session and apologized for his abrupt departure.

Elon Musk, never one to pass up an opportunity for humor, responded jokingly saying, “I hope you feel better now.” Ramaswamy, playfully embracing the situation, replied, “I feel great.” Musk later took to Twitter to share an audio clip of the incident, expressing amusement.

The clip, shared Musk, quickly garnered attention and had users on social media in stitches. Many commented on the humor and handled the situation with grace.

“That was pretty damn funny,” one user wrote.

“This will live on. Handled like pros,” another user commented.

“What a time to be alive haha,” a third user added.

While the incident may have been embarrassing for Ramaswamy, it served as a lighthearted moment in an otherwise serious political discussion. It reminded everyone that even in high-pressure situations, laughter can still prevail.