Ramaswamy Joins TikTok: A Millennial Politician’s Attempt to Connect with Gen Z

In a surprising move, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has joined TikTok, the popular social media platform primarily used Gen Z and millennials. With a goal to connect with the younger generation, Ramaswamy has already gained approximately 33,000 followers in just one week.

In his inaugural video, Ramaswamy expressed his concern for the issues that affect not only millennials, but also Gen Z and all young people in the country. He criticized the current generation of politicians for being out of touch and pledged to bridge this gap.

Interestingly, Ramaswamy’s TikTok presence contradicts his previous stance on social media and young voters. Prior to joining the platform, he referred to TikTok as “digital fentanyl” from China. He even proposed excluding individuals under the age of 25 from voting, unless they serve in the military or pass a civics exam.

The catalyst behind Ramaswamy’s TikTok debut was YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul. Despite privacy concerns, Ramaswamy acknowledged that the Republican party needs to break out of its echo chambers and reach young voters on social media platforms.

Jake Paul himself posted an unenthusiastic TikTok endorsing Ramaswamy, where they awkwardly attempted to match the beat. Following this, Ramaswamy invited TikTok users to continue commenting on his videos, which unfortunately resulted in a flood of edging jokes. It is important to note that Ramaswamy has not posted any new content since then.

This unexpected move Ramaswamy highlights his determination to appeal to a wider audience and establish himself as a millennial politician who can connect with Gen Z. Only time will tell if his TikTok venture will be successful in achieving this goal.

