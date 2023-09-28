Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Under Fire in Second Presidential Debate

During the second Republican presidential debate, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy found himself under attack from notable figures within the party. Previously standing out in the first debate, this time he became a target for criticism.

Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and former Vice President Mike Pence all took swipes at Ramaswamy, a political newcomer known for his populist positions that deviate from traditional Republican ideology. The attacks covered a wide range of topics, including his business dealings with China, his pledge to cut off aid to Ukraine, and even his use of TikTok.

Haley expressed her disagreement with Ramaswamy’s use of TikTok, stating, “Honestly, every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber.” Meanwhile, Scott questioned Ramaswamy’s stance on ending birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants, referencing his previous debate performance where he suggested that everyone was “bought and paid for.” Scott pointed out the inconsistency of this statement given Ramaswamy’s own business dealings with the Chinese Communist Party, who also funded Hunter Biden.

Ramaswamy defended himself highlighting that he had withdrawn his company from China while other CEOs had not. However, Pence further criticized Ramaswamy bringing up the fact that he had admitted to not voting in presidential elections until relatively recently.

In summary, Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and political newcomer, faced strong criticism from fellow Republicans during the second presidential debate. The attacks focused on his business dealings, policy stances, and personal history. Despite the criticism, Ramaswamy defended himself and his positions.