Republican Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy Joins TikTok Despite Criticisms

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has become the first 2024 candidate to join TikTok, despite accusations that the app is a potential spy mechanism for China. Ramaswamy has accused Beijing of pushing TikTok as “digital fentanyl” to Americans and has called for the app to be banned entirely. However, he believes that it’s important to reach young people and engage with them on platforms like TikTok.

Ramaswamy’s competitors also face the same dilemma. While many Republican candidates have called for a ban on TikTok, they also want to reach younger audiences who don’t consume traditional media and instead rely on apps like TikTok for video content. Many campaigns produce short video clips that can be shared across multiple platforms, while others collaborate with conservative influencers on TikTok to engage with Republican voters.

An Ipsos study conducted in July revealed that approximately three in 10 U.S. adults have a TikTok account, with usage being much higher among younger adults. Republicans are slightly less likely than Democrats to have a TikTok account. Ramaswamy’s campaign defended his decision to join TikTok, stating that it is important to reach young people where they are. However, they also criticized TikTok for collecting user data and promoting toxic behaviors.

TikTok has faced scrutiny from U.S. officials for years due to concerns about data security and its ties to the Chinese government. Congress banned the app on government devices, and some conservative-led states have also passed or considered their own bans. Former President Donald Trump issued executive orders targeting TikTok, but they were halted courts, and President Joe Biden revoked the orders in 2021. However, his administration has considered further action against TikTok.

While proposals to ban TikTok have been met with First Amendment concerns, some conservatives see the platform as an opportunity for voters and candidates to be heard. The Democratic National Committee is active on TikTok, using it to criticize and mock Republicans.

Overall, the inclusion of TikTok in political campaigns reflects the growing influence of social media platforms and the need for candidates to reach younger audiences. Despite concerns about data security and foreign influence, politicians are recognizing the value of engaging with voters on these platforms.

