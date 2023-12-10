VIU’s High School Shutting Down After 28 Years

An independent high school associated with Vancouver Island University (VIU) will be closing its doors next summer. The High School at VIU, which has been in operation for almost three decades, has made the difficult decision to cease operations due to a lack of financial and administrative support from VIU. The school, located on VIU’s Nanaimo campus, announced the closure on its website.

The closure comes as VIU grapples with a $20 million deficit, exacerbated the financial and enrollment challenges brought on the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Quinn, VIU’s provost and vice-president academic, acknowledged that the decision would have a significant impact on the students, parents, and staff of The High School at VIU. However, VIU remains committed to supporting the school for the remainder of the current school year to minimize disruptions to the high school students.

The school currently has around 40 students enrolled and had recently obtained International Baccalaureate Diploma accreditation, positioning it as an attractive option for prospective students. However, the school’s two associated charities reported a combined deficit of $675,117 in their latest disclosures to the Canada Revenue Agency.

The closure of The High School at VIU is notable as it marks the end of one of only two high schools in Canada directly associated with a university. The University of Toronto Schools, a century-old independent school at the University of Toronto’s St. George campus, remains the only other school of its kind.

First established as Malaspina International Collegiate in 1996, the school initially targeted international high school students from Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. Over the years, it expanded its reach to include domestic students and underwent two rebrandings. However, the school’s financial difficulties, coupled with VIU’s overall budget constraints, ultimately led to its closure.

VIU has already taken measures to address its financial challenges, including ending its partnership with the Eldercollege program, which offered continuing education courses for individuals aged 50 and over. The university plans to implement budget cuts in its academic and non-academic departments to achieve a balanced budget the 2026-27 fiscal year.