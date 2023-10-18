Social Media Engagement Higher with Visual Abstracts in Clinical Trials, Study Finds

A recent research letter published in JAMA reveals that social media posts with visual abstracts (VAs) have higher engagement compared to posts with article figures when it comes to clinical trials published in peer-reviewed academic journals. The study, led Dr. Seth Trueger from Northwestern University, analyzed 205 randomized clinical trials with VAs published across 12 journals in the JAMA Network.

For each clinical trial, the researchers created social media posts with a text summary of the study findings, an article link, and one of three types of images: linking visual abstracts, expandable visual abstracts, or article figures. The posts were then published on various social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, one hour after the trial was published online.

The study measured engagement for seven days after publication and included link clicks, impressions, and other forms of engagement such as replies, retweets, likes, and profile clicks. The results showed that clinical trials with linked visual abstracts received significantly higher link clicks compared to expandable visual abstracts or article figures.

Subgroup analyses revealed that the increase in link clicks with linked visual abstracts was more pronounced on X/Twitter than on Facebook. There were also differences in engagement across different social media platforms and journal categories. For example, expandable visual abstracts had higher impressions and engagement on Facebook compared to X/Twitter, and JAMA showed the greatest increase in link clicks with linked visual abstracts compared to other specialty journals in the JAMA Network.

Dr. Trueger emphasized the importance of considering the goal of visual abstracts in journals. Are they meant to drive readers to the full article or to provide a summary of the study? This study suggests that visual abstracts can effectively increase engagement on social media platforms.

Sources:

N. Seth Trueger et al, Randomized Clinical Trial Visual Abstract Display and Social Media–Driven Website Traffic, JAMA (2023). DOI: 10.1001/jama.2023.16839

Northwestern University