WhatsApp Expands Feature to Send Photos and Videos Once on Desktop

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to send and receive photos and videos that can only be viewed once on the desktop application. Previously, this function was exclusive to mobile devices, but it is now accessible to individuals working behind a computer.

The release of this feature was announced for users who have installed the latest updates of the desktop application or those using the latest version of WhatsApp Web, according to various specialized media outlets.

In 2021, WhatsApp introduced a new function that allowed users to automatically delete photos and videos after they had been viewed once. This feature aimed to enhance privacy among its users, as it also blocked the capture of screenshots to prevent leaks. To further prioritize the confidentiality of its loyal followers, WhatsApp has recently restored the ability to send messages that can be viewed once. Specifically, the button to set an image to be viewed once is available within the title bar in the WhatsApp drawing editor for Windows.

These enhancements are not limited to WhatsApp for Windows alone. WhatsApp has also enabled support for sending messages that can be viewed once from WhatsApp for iOS and linked devices (specifically, from WhatsApp beta for iPad) in recent weeks. Additionally, the capability to send photos and videos to be viewed once has been extended to WhatsApp Web, making this feature available across various platforms.

The new option to send messages that can be viewed once from desktop applications allows users to send files without having them stored on their computer’s hard drive, maintaining a high level of privacy. This feature ensures that confidential or temporary content remains ephemeral even when sent from a desktop application, thereby improving user control over shared media.

The inability to send messages that can be viewed once from desktop applications prompted significant user complaints last year, underscoring the importance of this feature. WhatsApp’s decision to restore this capability reflects their dedication to adapt and respond to user feedback, highlighting their user-focused approach in updates.

FAQ

1. Can I send photos and videos to be viewed once on WhatsApp Desktop?

Yes, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to send photos and videos that can only be viewed once on the desktop application.

2. How do I enable the ability to send messages viewed once on WhatsApp Desktop?

To enable this feature, make sure you have installed the latest updates of WhatsApp for Windows, WhatsApp for macOS, or WhatsApp Web. The feature will be available to more users in the coming weeks.

3. Can I still send photos and videos normally on WhatsApp Desktop?

Yes, you can still send photos and videos that can be viewed multiple times on WhatsApp Desktop. The new feature provides an additional option for sending content that is only viewed once.

(Source URL: domain.com)