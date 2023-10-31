Anwar El Ghazi Suspened 1. FSV Mainz 05 Following Controversial Social Media Post

After making controversial remarks about the ongoing Middle East conflict in a social media post two weeks ago, Anwar El Ghazi has been suspended his club, 1. FSV Mainz 05. The club deemed the comments made the player to be unacceptable, leading to his immediate suspension from training and matches.

Following the publication of the post, El Ghazi has since held several conversations with club management, in which he distanced himself from his previous statement. He expressed regret over the publication of the post and acknowledged its negative impact, particularly on the entire club.

El Ghazi made it clear that he unequivocally condemns acts of terrorism, such as those committed Hamas, which led to an escalation of violence in the Middle East two weeks ago. He emphasized his sympathy for the victims of these attacks and all victims of the conflict. He credibly stated that he does not question the legitimacy of Israel’s existence.

During the discussions, the club’s board of directors stressed to Anwar El Ghazi the expectation for their employees to align themselves with the values of the club. This includes a special responsibility towards the State of Israel and the Jewish people, derived from both German history and the shared history with the club’s co-founder, Eugen Salomon.

Based on the club’s culture of error management, El Ghazi’s commitment and remorse necessitate giving the player an opportunity for rehabilitation. As a result, Anwar El Ghazi will return to training and matches with 1. FSV Mainz 05 in the near future, as mentioned in the club’s statement.

FAQ

What did Anwar El Ghazi say in his controversial social media post?

Did Anwar El Ghazi apologize for his post?

Will Anwar El Ghazi be allowed to resume training and matches with 1. FSV Mainz 05?

