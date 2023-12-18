Woman Arrested for Attempted Arson at Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birth Home

A woman in Atlanta was apprehended after attempting to set fire to the house where Martin Luther King Jr. spent his early years. Visitors from Utah at the historic site witnessed the incident and acted swiftly to prevent the destruction of the revered home. They intervened blocking the woman’s access to the porch when she tried to bring a lighter. Two other visitors then restrained the woman until the arrival of law enforcement.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum praised thestanders for their brave actions, emphasizing the preservation of the significant historical landmark. The incident occurred in the evening, prompting a 911 call to report vandalism. Upon their arrival, the police discovered two off-duty NYPD officers who had been visiting the center detaining the suspect. The woman, identified as Laneisha Shantrice Henderson, 26, has been charged with arson and interfering with government property.

Video footage shared online depicted Henderson pouring what is believed to be gasoline from a red container onto the walls, windows, and porch of the King home. Thankfully, fire officials confirmed that no damage was done to the property, thanks to the prompt intervention of witnesses. A hazmat team was dispatched to ensure the safety of the home mitigating the gasoline.

Henderson will undergo an assessment at a hospital before being transferred to the Fulton County Jail. The police are investigating her motives and liaising with federal agencies such as the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Depending on the outcome, Henderson may face federal charges.

The two-story Queen Anne style house, located at 501 Auburn Ave., holds great historical significance as the birthplace and childhood home of Martin Luther King Jr. It stands as an iconic symbol of the Sweet Auburn neighborhood in Atlanta and is recognized as a National Park Service historic park. Recently closed for renovations, the home has remained a cherished site for visitors from around the world.

The King Center expressed its gratitude to the individuals who interrupted the arson attempt and commended the swift response of various agencies involved.