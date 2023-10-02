Visit Saudi Partners with Reddit to Expand Advertising Reach

Visit Saudi, the tourist board of Saudi Arabia, has recently collaborated with Reddit, a popular social media platform, to launch a small test campaign for Riyadh Season. This partnership reflects the growing trend of advertisers recognizing the unique user base and engagement opportunities offered Reddit.

Reddit, known as “a community of communities,” is a platform where users generate content spanning various topics such as news, entertainment, culture, and knowledge-sharing. With over 100,000 communities, Reddit offers a distinct user experience compared to other social media platforms, attracting brands seeking active and information-seeking individuals.

Stephen Riad, Reddit’s Vice President of Mid-Market and SMB sales, explains that Reddit users actively seek out information from peers, subject-matter experts, brands, and businesses. This user behavior translates into real-world decision-making, making Reddit an appealing platform for advertisers to connect with potential customers.

Riad emphasizes that Reddit’s advantage lies in its intent-led and interest-driven user base, enabling brands to appear contextually relevant in relevant conversations. With advanced machine learning and AI, Reddit provides keyword suggestions to advertisers, facilitating expanded reach and engagement.

Riad suggests that to succeed on Reddit, brands should join communities that align with their values, be authentic and honest, and not shy away from being vulnerable. He cites the success of Oatly, a Swedish dairy alternative, as an example of a brand that leveraged Reddit’s environment openly welcoming feedback and engaging with passionate communities.

Furthermore, Reddit’s Conversation Placement tool allows brands to target users in discussions where they are most engaged in their passions and interests. Placed within conversation threads, this tool expands advertisers’ reach and facilitates connections with Reddit users who are highly engaged.

Visit Saudi’s collaboration with Reddit demonstrates their commitment to innovative marketing strategies to attract tourists to Saudi Arabia. By harnessing the unique user base and engagement opportunities offered Reddit, Visit Saudi aims to make a significant impact in promoting tourism in the region.

Sources:

– Campaign Middle East (interview with Stephen Riad)

– Reddit (official website)