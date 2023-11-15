Vishnu Vishal Faces Backlash for Controversial Social Media Post, Fans Question Actor’s Intentions

Tamil cinema actor Vishnu Vishal, known for his impressive movie selection and active presence on social media, recently found himself in the midst of controversy. A social media post shared Vishal sparked outrage among fans, leading to a series of questions about the actor’s intentions.

In the now-deleted post, Vishnu Vishal shared a picture alongside legendary actors Kamal Haasan and Amir Khan, captioning it as “A favorite pic with all favorites Superstars are superstars for a reason.” This choice of words, particularly referring to Kamal Haasan and Amir Khan as “Superstars” instead of the universally acclaimed Rajinikanth, stirred up a storm amongst Rajinikanth’s fanbase.

Reacting swiftly to the mounting backlash, Vishnu Vishal edited the caption to read, “A favorite pic with all favorites Stars are stars for a reason”. However, since fans had not captured the original text via a screenshot, they began questioning the actor’s motivation behind the sudden amendment. Sharing both the original and edited versions of the post, fans expressed their skepticism towards Vishal’s intentions.

Notably, Vishnu Vishal is currently working alongside Rajinikanth in the movie ‘Lal Salaam’, directed Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The sports drama, set against the backdrop of cricket, features Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth appears in an extended cameo. The release of the movie’s teaser during Diwali further heightened anticipation for the film among audiences.

As the controversy continues to unfold, fans and followers eagerly wait for Vishnu Vishal’s response to address their concerns and clarify any misunderstandings caused the ill-fated social media post. Meanwhile, it serves as a reminder of the impact and influence of social media platforms in shaping public perception and the importance of being mindful of one’s choice of words in the digital realm.

