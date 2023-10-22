Vishal Dadlani Dedicates a Song to Children Affected Israel-Hamas Conflict

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani has shared a new video in which he sings a song dedicated to the children affected the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel. In the video, Vishal sings about peace and understanding, emphasizing the toll that war takes on innocent individuals who have done nothing to deserve such horror.

Vishal posted the video on social media with a heartfelt message. He expressed that he remembers hearing the song as a child and now wants to sing it for the children in Gaza and Israel, acknowledging that both sides are suffering. He believes that war affects innocents the most, and the song is his way of sending a message of peace and compassion to the children enduring the conflict.

It’s not just Vishal Dadlani who has been affected the Israel-Hamas conflict. Recently, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha found herself stuck in Israel due to the war. She was attending a film festival in Haifa when the conflict broke out. Nushrratt shared on social media that she woke up to bomb blasts and sirens in her hotel room. However, she assured her followers that she was safe.

Vishal Dadlani is currently a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol, where he has been part of the judges’ panel for the past five years. In addition to his musical endeavors, India has been conducting an evacuation operation called Operation Ajay to rescue its citizens trapped in Israel due to the conflict. The sixth flight under this operation successfully brought back 143 Indian citizens, including two Nepalese nationals.

The Israel-Hamas conflict began when the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched surprise attacks on Israel, launching rockets and abducting and killing Israeli civilians. The clashes between the two sides have been ongoing since then, with Israel declaring war against Hamas on October 8th. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to engage in fierce battles.

Source: Hindustan Times Entertainment Desk

Definitions: