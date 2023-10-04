New Netflix Spy Thriller Khufiya Starring Tabu Set to Stream Worldwide

The highly-acclaimed Indian director and producer Vishal Bhardwaj is set to make his Netflix debut with the spy thriller film Khufiya. Starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is based on the novel ‘Escape To Nowhere’ written Amar Bhushan, a former chief of counter espionage at India’s foreign intelligence agency.

Khufiya follows the story of Krishna Mehra, played Tabu, a RAW operative who is assigned to investigate a colleague suspected of leaking information that resulted in the death of her girlfriend. Fazal plays the colleague with complex motives, while Gabbi portrays his wife, an unwitting accomplice placed under surveillance. Bhardwaj co-wrote the script with Rohan Narula and produced the film under his Vishal Bhardwaj Films banner.

Although Bhushan’s novel is a work of fiction, it draws inspiration from real-life cases encountered during his time at RAW. Bhardwaj initially optioned the book years ago but revisited it upon the suggestion of the late actor Irrfan Khan, who was keen to play the lead role. However, after Khan’s passing, Bhardwaj decided to rewrite the role for a woman and cast Tabu.

Describing Khufiya as a character study and more of a drama than a thriller, Bhardwaj highlights the deep-rooted emotional conflicts that drive the story. He draws comparisons to the film The Lives Of Others. Additionally, the film explores themes of identity, secrecy, and the complex decisions we make about what to reveal and conceal about ourselves.

Khufiya was filmed in India and Canada, with Delhi standing in for Bangladesh and Calgary standing in for South Dakota. The film will stream worldwide on Netflix from October 5, and it will also have its theatrical world premiere as the opening film of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

