New Study Shows How LinkedIn Can Trigger Imposter Syndrome

A recent study published in the scientific journal Psychology and Marketing has revealed a significant connection between the use of professional social networks and the phenomenon known as imposter syndrome. This groundbreaking research, conducted a team of experts from the University of Edinburgh’s Business School, is the first of its kind to provide empirical evidence of the link between social media and imposter syndrome.

Imposter syndrome, also known as the “Imposter Phenomenon,” is a psychological pattern in which individuals doubt their accomplishments and fear being exposed as frauds. It often occurs in high-achieving professionals who are unable to internalize their success and attribute it to external factors such as luck or deception.

In this study, the researchers surveyed 506 LinkedIn users with at least a bachelor’s degree and an average age of 36. They examined the presence of imposter syndrome in two distinct ways. First, they looked at the effects of browsing the LinkedIn news feed and engaging with other people’s posts. Second, they assessed the participants’ feelings after sharing their own professional successes on the platform.

The results demonstrated that both types of interactions on LinkedIn provoked feelings of imposter syndrome. Users reported experiencing a sense of inadequacy in the workplace, despite their professional accomplishments, leading to anxiety and depressive thoughts. The study indicated that individuals lacked professional confidence, particularly when making their own posts on the platform.

“Interestingly, when users navigate through the platform and share information about their personal achievements, thus increasing their professional self-focus, they experience imposter syndrome, which includes thoughts of anxiety and depression. Furthermore, the research found that imposter thoughts lead to intentions of taking direct resolution behavior, such as enrolling in paid courses to enhance skills on the platform,” the university’s press release stated.

This study sheds light on the potential negative impact of professional social networks on users’ well-being, highlighting the importance of recognizing and addressing imposter syndrome in the digital age. As professionals continue to navigate the challenges of online self-presentation, understanding how social media platforms can contribute to imposter syndrome becomes increasingly crucial.

