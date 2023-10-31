Sandbox VR Launches “Squid Game Virtuals” Experience

Sandbox VR, the full-body virtual reality entertainment experience, has unveiled its latest offering inspired the popular Netflix series “Squid Game.” Tapping into the intense world of the show’s survival challenges, “Squid Game Virtuals” provides players with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the heart-pounding action. As the most-watched series on the streaming platform, “Squid Game” has captivated audiences worldwide, and now fans can step into their own episode of the hit show through Sandbox VR.

The experience takes place in Sandbox VR’s elaborate “holodecks,” private rooms designed to accommodate groups of two to six players. Each player equips themselves with state-of-the-art headsets, vests, backpacks, and motion sensors, fostering a fully immersive virtual environment. Through this advanced technology, participants can see, hear, and interact with each other as they navigate the challenges presented “Squid Game Virtuals” together.

With a range of thrilling virtual reality worlds to explore, Sandbox VR ensures that players are spoiled for choice. The current lineup includes “Deadwood Valley,” a zombie-infested town, “Star Trek: Discovery,” which brings the beloved TV series to life, and “Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire,” an immersive journey into the realm of epic fantasy.

Sandbox VR’s commitment to delivering unparalleled immersive experiences continues with “Squid Game Virtuals.” By merging cutting-edge technology and the gripping storytelling of the Netflix series, players can now test their mettle and experience the adrenaline rush of the show’s survival challenges firsthand. Are you ready to enter the game?

FAQ:

Q: Where can I experience “Squid Game Virtuals”?

A: “Squid Game Virtuals” is available at Sandbox VR’s The Interlock location in Atlanta, as well as its newly opened site at The Battery Atlanta.

Q: How many players can participate in the experience?

A: Groups of two to six players can take part in “Squid Game Virtuals.”

Q: What other virtual reality worlds are available at Sandbox VR?

A: Sandbox VR offers a selection of virtual reality worlds, including “Deadwood Valley,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire.”

Q: How can I find out more information or book a visit?

A: For more information on visiting Sandbox VR and experiencing “Squid Game Virtuals,” visit their official website.