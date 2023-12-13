An Inside Look into the Virtual Celebrity Industry

Virtual celebrities have rapidly gained popularity in recent years, with AI-generated content creators and influencers taking center stage. These digital stars, such as Alba Renai and Aitana López, offer a unique blend of realism and creativity that captivates audiences. But how exactly are these virtual celebrities brought to life?

Creating a virtual influencer starts with extensive research and data gathering. Agencies like Be a Lion and The Clueless develop training models using advanced AI technologies like ChatGPT. They collect information on the preferences and interests of their target audience, often conducting surveys and interviews. This meticulous process ensures that the virtual celebrity resonates with Generation Z and meets their expectations.

Virtual influencers have several advantages over their human counterparts. For one, they provide cost savings for brands and agencies. Without the need for transportation, accommodation, or other expenses associated with real models, virtual celebrities can participate in campaigns anywhere in the world without labor costs. This flexibility allows them to promote products and engage with followers across different markets seamlessly.

The rise of virtual celebrities extends beyond Western countries. In China, companies have been using virtual avatars to promote products on ecommerce platforms like Taobao. These avatars can work tirelessly, promoting and selling products 24/7, at a fraction of the cost of hiring real celebrities.

But virtual celebrities are not limited to social media platforms. Meta, a leading tech company, has recently launched AI-powered chatbots featuring avatars of famous personalities like Kendall Jenner and Paris Hilton. These chatbots provide a unique opportunity for celebrities to engage with fans and monetize their following on a whole new level.

While the virtual celebrity industry continues to prosper, ethical concerns arise. Many virtual influencers, like Aitana López, face issues of sexualization on social media. Agencies like The Clueless emphasize that their intention is not to create sexualized models and are cautious about responding to overtly sexual messages.

The use of AI in creating virtual celebrities also raises questions about ownership and control. As AI becomes more prevalent, companies must carefully consider the potential impacts and undesired outcomes of implementing digital humans. Promoting a wider awareness of AI and its implications can help address these ethical concerns.

Virtual celebrities have revolutionized the way we view content creators and influencers. Their realistic appearances, combined with their ability to engage with audiences around the clock, offer a glimpse into the future of the digital entertainment industry.