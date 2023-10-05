Virtual Humans: The Future of Celebrity?

South Korean television presenters have recently faced controversy and negative public opinion due to their scandalous behavior. As a solution to this problem, virtual humans are emerging as a popular trend in South Korea. These computer-generated influencers are gaining traction not only in advertising but also in social media. The first virtual human in South Korea, Oh Rozy, was created Locus-X and appeared on Instagram in 2020. She portrays herself as a 22-year-old singer, model, and sustainability advocate. Rozy has appeared in numerous advertisements and TV shows, earning an estimated 2.5 billion won ($1.8 million) last year.

After Rozy’s introduction, over 150 other digital humans quickly appeared on South Korean social media and advertising platforms. Additionally, virtual k-pop singers are gaining popularity, with a computer-generated girl band called MAVE: accumulating more than 26 million views on YouTube. Another virtual celebrity, Yeo Lizzie, was even appointed as South Korea’s honorary tourism ambassador.

These avatars are created using 3D-modelling technology and artificial intelligence, resulting in strikingly realistic appearances. Rozy, for example, has approximately 800 expressions based on a human model. Moreover, the advancement of technology allows these virtual humans to interact with their audience. Rozy engages with social media comments and conducts Q&A sessions with fans.

Virtual celebrities offer several advantages over their human counterparts. They are cost-effective and do not bring the risk of tarnishing a company’s reputation, as they do not possess personal opinions or engage in inappropriate behavior. Kim Sang-kyun from Kangwon National University emphasizes that virtual humans “don’t complain” and pose fewer reputation management concerns for companies.

Oh Rozy’s success has inspired the creation of her virtual sister and twin brothers, while Lucy, a virtual representative of the conglomerate Lotte, has already secured her first acting role. Despite their lack of physical presence, these digital celebrities hold significant influence in South Korean society.

In conclusion, virtual humans have emerged as a solution to the issues caused real-life celebrities in South Korea. Their increasing popularity and realistic appearances, coupled with their ability to interact with audiences, make them an attractive option for companies and advertisers. As technology continues to advance, the influence of virtual celebrities is expected to grow further.

