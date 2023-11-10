Just Eat, Asda, and LEGO Team Up to Offer LEGO Purchases

Just Eat, Asda, and the LEGO Group have joined forces to offer customers the opportunity to purchase LEGO items through the Just Eat platform. This exciting new initiative is part of a UK-wide trial that aims to enhance the shopping experience for LEGO enthusiasts.

Starting from 8th November, customers can buy LEGO products from five selected Asda stores, namely Hartlepool, Cwmbran, Dundee Milton, Watford, and Hunts Cross. The LEGO Group’s extensive range of toys, including popular items from the Harry Potter, Disney, and Marvel collections, will be available for purchase.

To celebrate the launch of this collaboration, Just Eat is offering exclusive discounts of up to 50% on selected LEGO toys until 19th November, allowing customers to enjoy their favorite LEGO sets at a more affordable price.

Just Eat has been expanding its services beyond the restaurant industry, forging strategic partnerships with leading grocery retailers such as Asda, Sainsbury’s, Iceland, and the Co-op in the UK. This collaboration with the LEGO Group is a testament to Just Eat’s commitment to diversifying its offerings and catering to a wider range of customer needs and interests.

By leveraging its existing tie-up with Asda, Just Eat is able to provide a seamless shopping experience for LEGO enthusiasts, allowing them to explore and purchase their favorite LEGO sets easily and conveniently through the Just Eat platform.

FAQ:

Q: Can I purchase LEGO items through the Just Eat platform?

A: Yes, customers can now buy LEGO items through the Just Eat platform in selected Asda stores as part of a UK-wide trial.

Q: Which Asda stores are participating in this initiative?

A: Five Asda stores are initially involved in this trial: Hartlepool, Cwmbran, Dundee Milton, Watford, and Hunts Cross.

Q: What types of LEGO products are available for purchase?

A: Customers can choose from a wide range of LEGO products, including fan favorites from the Harry Potter, Disney, and Marvel collections.

Q: Will there be any discounts on LEGO toys?

A: Yes, Just Eat is offering up to 50% off selected LEGO toys until 19th November to celebrate the launch of this collaboration.

Q: Does Just Eat offer other non-restaurant services?

A: Yes, Just Eat has expanded its services partnering with leading grocery retailers such as Asda, Sainsbury’s, Iceland, and the Co-op in the UK.