Innovative Trend: Virtually Flaunting High-End Brands

In today’s digital age, young Chinese consumers have found a unique way to indulge in the luxurious lifestyle without the financial burden. This rising trend, known as “diànzǐ dàpái” or digitally edited high-end brands, allows users to virtually try on and showcase luxury items, such as jewelry, handbags, and cosmetics, through photo editing rather than purchasing the real products.

This phenomenon has rapidly gained traction online, especially among young individuals earning an average monthly income of 5,000 RMB (approximately 685.84 USD). Social media platforms, including Weibo, have witnessed the storm caused hashtags like “Young people fall in love with ‘digital high-end brands'” and “Would you Photoshop luxury brands on photos?” These hashtags have garnered over 447,000 and 516,000 views respectively, highlighting the growing popularity of this trend.

The virtual luxury experience appeals to young people due to its alternative approach to traditional luxury consumption. With just a few taps on their smartphones, users can effortlessly apply the latest lipstick colors or superimpose expensive jewelry onto their photos. This trend reflects a shift in the younger generation’s perception and interaction with luxury brands, combining irony and fun.

While this trend offers an exciting digital experience, it does come with legal implications. Experts in the field caution against potential infringement issues, as many luxury brands hold patents for their designs. Directly using brand names and product images in paid software can pose significant legal risks. Notably, luxury brands themselves have begun exploring digital iterations of their products in the metaverse, with industry giants like Louis Vuitton and Gucci leading the way.

The popularity of “diànzǐ dàpái” coincides with challenges faced the luxury goods market. LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods group, reported a substantial slowdown in their third-quarter sales growth. This deceleration mirrors the broader trend in the luxury market, where core sectors like fashion, leather goods, and cosmetics are experiencing slower sales growth despite continuous price increases.

In conclusion, this trend represents a departure from traditional luxury consumption patterns among Chinese youth. It not only showcases their curiosity and playfulness but also emphasizes the importance for luxury brands to effectively integrate their allure with the digital savviness of this demographic. Successfully blending these elements will be key to achieving success in the Chinese market.

