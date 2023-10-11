Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Netflix

Virtu Financial LLC has significantly increased its position in Netflix, Inc., according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company purchased an additional 15,855 shares during the second quarter, bringing its total ownership to 16,630 shares. This represents about 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making Netflix its 20th largest position. The total value of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix is estimated to be around $7,325,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their holdings in Netflix. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in the company during the first quarter, valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust also purchased a new stake during the second quarter, worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix 32.6% during the same period, adding an additional 37,600 shares. Old North State Trust LLC and Advisory Resource Group also increased their holdings in Netflix during the first and second quarters respectively.

The stock of Netflix has been reviewed several research firms. Needham & Company LLC has reiterated a “hold” rating, while Piper Sandler, Citigroup, Oppenheimer, and Bank of America have all provided various price targets and ratings for the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $7.07 on Wednesday, reaching $366.25. The company has a market capitalization of $162.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, and a beta of 1.31. Netflix reported earnings per share of $3.29 for the second quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.85. The company’s revenue for the same period was $8.19 billion, slightly lower than the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Analysts predict that Netflix will post earnings per share of 11.91 for the current year.

In recent insider transactions, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock, and CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares. Insiders have sold a total of 118,657 shares in the last ninety days, representing 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services, including TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games. The company offers streaming content to its members through various devices.

