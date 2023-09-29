Remembering Virginia Mae Trentor: A Life Full of Love and Laughter

Virginia Mae Trentor, beloved resident of Superior, WI, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2023, at the age of 89. Surrounded her loving family at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN, Virginia’s magnetic and loving personality will be cherished and dearly missed.

Born on July 31, 1934, to Inez and David Hill in Solon Springs, WI, Virginia had a profound love for her family and a passion for preserving their legacy. She married John Trentor on July 5, 1955, and together they forged a loving and lasting partnership for 48 years until his passing in 2003. As a mother of two daughters and two sons, Virginia adored her nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many godchildren.

Virginia’s infectious laughter and warm hospitality made her a cherished friend to many. Anyone who entered her home was greeted with understanding, a hot cup of coffee, and a delicious meal. She had a gift for making people feel welcome, and her inner circle was vast and ever-growing.

Throughout the years, Virginia was an active member of the First Covenant Church in Superior, WI. She also found joy in being a member of the Eagles Club and was known for her die-hard support of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Her love for sports brought laughter and lively conversations with her children, discussing game outcomes and never hesitating to share her opinions.

In addition to her vibrant personality, Virginia excelled in bowling and actively participated in several leagues. Her talent on the bowling alley was admired many.

Virginia will be reunited with her husband and her parents, Inez and David Hill, as well as her siblings who have passed before her. However, her love and spirit live on in her daughters, Cynthia Merriam and Kerri Trentor, and her sons, John Trentor and Douglas Trentor. She is also survived her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sister-in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on October 13, 2023, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Superior, WI. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects one hour prior to the service. Virginia will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery.

Virginia Mae Trentor leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and a profound impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will forever be remembered as a remarkable woman whose compassion knew no bounds.

Sources:

– Downs Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements.