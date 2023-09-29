Virginia Tech Hokies Look to Break Losing Streak Against Pittsburgh Panthers

The Virginia Tech Hokies are hoping to end their losing streak this week as they face the Pittsburgh Panthers in a night game at Lane Stadium. After winning their season opener against the Old Dominion Monarchs, the Hokies have suffered three consecutive losses. The Panthers, too, started the season with a win but have since lost three games as well.

Both teams have been dealing with injuries throughout the season. The Panthers recently received the news that left tackle Matt Goncalves will miss the remainder of the season. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who left the last game due to an injury, is questionable for the upcoming matchup against Virginia Tech.

While Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi has not confirmed who will start at quarterback against the Hokies, Virginia Tech is familiar with Jurkovec from his time at Boston College.

The Panthers had a strong victory against Wofford in their first game, but they have struggled in their subsequent losses to Cincinnati, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Similarly, the Hokies have had a tough time in their recent games.

In terms of recent history, the Panthers have had the upper hand, winning the last four meetings between the two teams. It remains to be seen who will come out on top in this battle between struggling rivals.

The game will take place on Saturday, September 30, at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. The kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET, and the game can be watched on the ACC Network. The announcers for the game will be Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), and Taylor Tannebaum (sideline reporter).

For those unable to attend the game in person, streaming options are available through platforms like fubo TV. The weather forecast predicts a partly cloudy evening with a slight chance of showers. The temperature is expected to be around 66 degrees Fahrenheit, with gentle 2 MPH winds.

Although the odds slightly favor Pittsburgh, with BetMGM listing them as a 2.5-point favorite, the outcome of the game is uncertain. Fans and football enthusiasts will be eager to see if the Hokies can turn their season around and secure a victory against their rival.

***

Sources:

– Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio

– BetMGM