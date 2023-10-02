Arrest Made After Threatening Snapchat Post in Hopewell High School

A 14-year-old student from Hopewell High School has been arrested after posting a message on Snapchat that caused considerable alarm throughout the school community, according to Hopewell Police. The post, created on September 19, 2023, contained explicit threats against students and staff at the school.

Hopewell Police took the post seriously and proceeded with an investigation. Despite initially concluding that the threat was not credible, they decided to arrest the student involved ten days later. The swift action taken law enforcement serves as a stern warning to individuals who believe they can make threats on social media without facing consequences.

“The safety of our schools and community is paramount, and we must treat all threats seriously,” said Hopewell Police Chief Gregory Taylor. The arrest sends a clear message that endangering the well-being of others will not be tolerated.

Authorities have encouraged anyone with more information about the incident to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

As this is an ongoing investigation, further updates may become available. If anyone has additional information, they are urged to email [email protected] with any tips related to this case.

Sources:

– Hopewell Police spokesperson

– Hopewell Police Chief Gregory Taylor