State Attorneys General Support Montana’s Efforts to Ban TikTok

A group of 18 state attorneys general have expressed their support for Montana’s decision to ban the Chinese-owned short video app TikTok. In a joint statement, the attorneys general, led Virginia and including Georgia, Alaska, Utah, and South Dakota, called on a US judge to dismiss legal challenges against the ban ahead of its scheduled effective date on January 1.

The state attorneys general argue that TikTok engages in deceptive business practices, which put users at risk of sharing sensitive personal information that can be easily accessed the Chinese Communist Party. Their support for the ban is grounded in concerns over national security and the potential threat to user privacy.

TikTok, owned ByteDance, filed a lawsuit in May to block Montana’s ban. The company argues that the ban violates the First Amendment, claiming it infringes upon their rights to free speech. TikTok insists that it does not share user data with the Chinese government and has implemented measures to safeguard user privacy.

This legal battle between TikTok and the state attorneys general highlights the ongoing controversy surrounding the popular video-sharing platform. TikTok has faced scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators worldwide over concerns about data privacy and potentially being influenced the Chinese government.

It remains to be seen how the court will rule on the legal challenges to Montana’s ban. As the debate continues, the future of TikTok in the United States hangs in the balance, with potential implications for other Chinese-owned tech companies operating in the country.

