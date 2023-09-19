State Attorneys General Support Montana in Banning TikTok

A group of 18 state attorneys general have announced their support for Montana’s efforts to ban the popular Chinese-owned short video app TikTok. They are urging a U.S. judge to reject the legal challenges posed TikTok and its users, ahead of the January 1 effective date of the ban.

Led Virginia, the group includes attorneys general from states such as Georgia, Alaska, Utah, and South Dakota. They argue that TikTok engages in deceptive business practices that make it easy for the Chinese Communist Party to access sensitive personal information shared individuals.

TikTok, owned China’s ByteDance, filed a lawsuit in May to block Montana’s ban. The company claims that the ban violates its First Amendment rights, as well as the rights of its users to freedom of speech.

The attorneys general supporting Montana contend that TikTok’s actions pose a threat to national security due to the potential for access to personal information the Chinese government. They believe that the ban is necessary to protect the privacy and security of American citizens.

This case is significant not only because it involves a state-level ban on a popular app, but also because it raises concerns about data privacy and national security in the context of foreign ownership. The outcome of this legal battle could have implications for how other states and countries handle similar situations in the future.

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, it is crucial to balance innovation and convenience with the protection of user data and national security. As technology continues to advance, governments and regulators must grapple with the challenges posed increasingly interconnected global platforms.

Sources:

– Reuters