Virginia Woman Sparks Curiosity with Extraordinary DIY Tunnel Project

A Virginia woman is captivating the online world with her extraordinary DIY project that involves digging an underground tunnel beneath her suburban home. Known only as Kala, she has garnered a massive following of over 500,000 on TikTok, where she shares updates on her tunnel-digging progress.

One of her most popular videos, uploaded in August 2023, has accumulated a staggering 7.6 million views. In this particular video, Kala showcases the year-long construction process, showcasing the use of hundreds of concrete blocks to create a 30-foot entrance and a main chamber located 22 feet below ground level.

As her videos gain viral attention, many viewers have raised concerns about the safety and legality of her ambitious project. In response to these concerns, the town of Herndon issued a statement indicating that they became aware of potential violations of the Uniform Statewide Building Code at the residential property where Kala’s tunnel excavation is taking place.

The town conducted a thorough site inspection on December 7, 2023, and assured the public that they are working closely with Kala to rectify any violations and ensure compliance with the building code. The safety of the property is of utmost importance to the town officials, who are taking necessary measures to address the situation.

When approached for further comment, Kala declined, stating that she would prefer to wait until her permit process is complete before providing any additional information.

While Kala’s unique home project may have sparked curiosity and sparked a spirited debate about safety and regulations, it undeniably showcases human ingenuity and the power of determination. As her videos continue to captivate viewers, many eagerly wait for updates on the progress of this ambitious underground venture.