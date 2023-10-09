Veteran Bank Manager and Loving Mother, Virginia “Ginger” Pearson, Passes Away at 87

Virginia “Ginger” M. Pearson, a beloved resident of Poplar, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2023, at Twins Ports Health in Superior at the age of 87. Born on February 5, 1936, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Ginger was the daughter of Charles and Nellie Heidemann.

Ginger married Earl Pearson on November 19, 1955, in Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin, and they enjoyed 60 wonderful years together until Earl’s passing in 2016. Ginger dedicated her professional life to being the bank manager at NBC in Poplar while also selflessly volunteering at the Richard I. Bong Center for many years.

Outside of work, Ginger had a passion for golf and spent her leisure time crocheting beautiful afghans. She was also known for her love of playing cards and hosting gatherings, where she always entertained her guests. However, above all, Ginger will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.

Ginger is survived her two sons, David (Peggy Johnson) Pearson of Iron River, Wisconsin, and Gary (Sue) Pearson of Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin. She is also survived her grandchildren, Grant, Nathan (Cassidy Friend), Travis, and Trevor, as well as her great-grandchildren, Braedun, Troy, Eden, and AJ. Ginger is predeceased her husband, Earl, her daughter-in-law, Vicki Pearson, and her parents, Charles and Nellie Heidemann.

Visitation will be held at the Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home on October 13, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM, followed the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Darrell Kyle officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests remembrances be made in Ginger’s name to the Richard I. Bong Historical Center in Superior.

Ginger Pearson will be dearly missed all who knew her, as her kindness, warmth, and love touched the lives of many.

Sources:

– Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home