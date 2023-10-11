Remembering the Life of Virginia Lee Leith

Virginia Lee Leith, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on October 9th, 2023 at the age of 81. Born on May 14th, 1942, Virginia was a lifelong resident of northern Wisconsin, growing up in the Pattison Park area as the youngest of six children.

Virginia, affectionately known as Bunny, had a loving family who adored her. She was preceded in death her siblings Betty, Margaret, Jack, and Raymond, but her brother Jim and his wife Dee still reside in Dayton, OH. Bunny graduated from Superior Central in 1960 and went on to experience both joy and tragedy in her personal life.

After a brief marriage, Bunny met Donald Leith and they married on January 22nd, 1966. While they tragically lost an infant daughter, they were blessed with two surviving children, Cindy and Shawn. Virginia was a devoted member of Twin Ports Baptist Church, where she served in the children’s ministries, teaching Sunday School and Junior Church. She later joined Faith Baptist Church in Hermantown and continued her ministry of kindness and encouragement to others.

Throughout her life, Virginia had a successful professional career. She worked as a secretary for Investors Minneapolis and St. Luke’s Hospital before taking a break to raise her family. She then became the co-owner and manager of Leith’s Café before working as a Guidance Counselor secretary at Northwestern High School for 27 years. After retiring from the school, she worked part-time as a secretary for the UW extension office until her final retirement in 2017.

Virginia is survived her children, Les, Cindy, and Shawn, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a constant source of support and encouragement for her family, always cheering them on in their activities and accomplishments.

A funeral service, officiated Pastor Brian Witta, will be held on October 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Hermantown, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. for those who wish to pay their respects. There will also be a visitation at Downs Funeral Home in Superior on October 13th from 5 to 7 p.m. Virginia will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior.

Virginia Lee Leith’s kind and loving spirit will be greatly missed her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

