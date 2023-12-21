Virginia Governor Proposes Restricting TikTok for Minors

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has put forth legislation that aims to prevent minors from using the popular social media platform TikTok. This move is part of Youngkin’s broader Youth Mental Health Strategy and is intended to protect young users from the potential negative influences of the app. Studies have indicated that excessive social media use can be detrimental to mental health, with children who spend several hours a day on these platforms having double the risk of poor mental health.

Governor Youngkin believes that TikTok, in particular, poses a threat to national security and consumer privacy. In 2022, he issued an executive order banning TikTok and WeChat on state government devices due to concerns over the apps’ connections to Communist China. Youngkin argued that the data collected these apps could be accessed the Chinese Communist Party, compromising both national security and personal privacy.

Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares also voiced his concerns about TikTok, stating that it negatively impacts the mental health of young people. Miyares joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general investigating the app’s impact on children. He commended Governor Youngkin for taking action to address the serious security risks posed TikTok in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

While Virginia is not the only state to take measures against TikTok, Montana became the first to pass a law banning the app entirely. Governor Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 419, which prohibits mobile application stores in the state from offering TikTok to users. Gianforte cited the Chinese Communist Party’s use of TikTok to spy on Americans and collect their personal information as the main reason for the ban.

TikTok CEO, Shou Chew, has denied allegations that the app is an agent of the Chinese government. In testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce, Chew stated that TikTok is a U.S. company subject to U.S. laws. He emphasized that TikTok has never shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government and would not comply with such a request if made.

The proposed legislation in Virginia reflects growing concerns about the impact of social media on young people’s mental health and national security issues surrounding apps with connections to foreign governments.