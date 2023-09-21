Virginia Attorney General Supports Ban on TikTok due to Data Collection and Mental Health Concerns

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined the growing number of state leaders advocating for a ban on the popular phone app TikTok. Miyares filed a brief in support of Montana’s attempted ban, citing concerns over the app’s data collection practices and its negative impact on the mental health of young users.

Miyares expressed his belief that TikTok poses a significant consumer protection threat to America’s youth. He stated that the app aggressively gathers data from its users, collecting everything from keystrokes and search history to text messages and images. Miyares went further, claiming that even voice and face recognition data is now owned the Chinese Communist government.

The brief filed Miyares also highlighted the addictive nature of TikTok and its detrimental effect on the mental health of young people. According to Miyares, the constant bombardment of videos and messages from TikTok exacerbates a mental health crisis among the younger generation.

Opponents of a TikTok ban argue that it would violate users’ First Amendment rights. In response, Miyares suggested that the app has the option to collaborate with the government and make necessary policy changes.

Miyares urged TikTok to become a responsible corporate actor and engage in discussions to address the concerns raised. He emphasized that the app could choose to modify its data collection practices and take steps to mitigate the negative impact on young users’ mental health.

Virginia’s support for a TikTok ban adds to the momentum of similar efforts in other states. With 19 states now standing against TikTok, the call for action against the app continues to grow.

