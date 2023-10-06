Netflix’s Virgin River Tops Nielsen’s Streaming Originals Ranking

Netflix’s popular series Virgin River has reclaimed the top spot in Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for the week of September 4. The show accumulated a massive 1.9 billion minutes viewed across its 52 episodes. It surpassed Netflix’s One Piece, which slipped to second place with 1.4 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes. Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time climbed one spot to secure third place with 515 million minutes viewed.

Netflix’s Dear Child and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building rounded out the top five, with 504 million and 470 million minutes viewed respectively. Other notable entries in the top ten included Netflix’s Who Is Erin Carter? at number six, Disney+’s Ahsoka at number seven, and Paramount+’s Special Ops: Lioness at number eight.

Meanwhile, on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart, which includes movies and acquired series, Suits continues to dominate the number one spot for a record-setting 12 weeks, surpassing the previous record of 11 weeks held Netflix’s Ozark.

Netflix’s Virgin River has captured the attention of audiences with its captivating storyline and engaging characters. The show, based on the book series Robyn Carr, follows the life of Melinda “Mel” Monroe as she navigates her new role as a nurse in the remote town of Virgin River. The series has received praise for its scenic backdrop and heartwarming portrayal of relationships.

Overall, streaming platforms continue to offer a wide range of content to cater to various tastes and preferences. With the increasing popularity of streaming services, competition is fierce, and shows must constantly attract viewers to stay at the top of the rankings.

