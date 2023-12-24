Virgin River Season 6: Will Pony Get a Makeover?

Summary: The popular series Virgin River is set to return for a sixth season, but fans may notice a change in one beloved character. Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith revealed that the adorable puppy Pony, gifted to Melinda “Mel” Monroe and Jack Sheridan in the last season, may look different when the new season premieres due to a time jump and production delays caused a strike. While the idea of recasting Pony may seem sudden, the actress Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel, explained that the appearance of a dog in their lives was planned earlier in the show. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions and the storyline between Mel and another character, the idea was postponed until now.

In a recent interview, Smith discussed the challenges faced the production team. He expressed his initial plan to have Pony age naturally after a time jump in the storyline but was caught off guard a five-month strike that disrupted production. He hopes that they won’t have to recast Pony but indicated that it may be a possibility.

Breckenridge shed light on the original plan for a dog in the series. She mentioned that the idea of Mel and Jack adopting a dog was considered in an earlier season, but due to the circumstances and restrictions caused the pandemic, it didn’t align with the storyline. However, the timing felt right for the upcoming season, and she expressed her excitement at the prospect of Mel and Jack having a furry companion.

As fans eagerly await the next installment of Virgin River, they can’t help but wonder if Pony will be recast or if the character will undergo a makeover. Only time will tell what the future holds for Pony, Mel, and Jack in this beloved Netflix series.